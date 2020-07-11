Yul Edochie Celebrates Chiwetalu Agu For His Contribution To Nollywood

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has taken to social media to celebrate veteran actor and senior colleague, Chiwetalu Agu for his immense contribution to the growth of Nigeria’s movie industry, Nollywood.

Yul said Chiwetalu Agu is one of the best actors Nollywood has ever produced since the existence of the movie industry.

Recognizing him as the “King of Punchlines”, Yul appreciated him for all he has done for the industry especially the role he played in shaping his career.

In his words “Today I want to celebrate this Nollywood legend. Today is not his birthday but I choose to recognise his immense contribution to Nollywood. The Legend Uncle Chiwetalu Agu (Ichie Ogwu) @chiwetaluagu. The King of Punchlines. One of the greatest actors Nollywood has ever produced. Today many of us copy his Punchline style without giving him much credit for it. Sir I recognise you and appreciate you. You helped shape my career. Thank you. May you live longer in good health for us and for your family. AMEN!”