“Your Degree Is Just A Piece Of Paper, Your Education Is Seen In Your Behaviour” – Naira Marley

Controversial Nigerian singer, Fashola Azeez popularly known as Naira Marley has aired his opinion on acquisition of academic degree.

The musical artiste made his opinion known in a post he shared on his official Twitter page yesterday, July 5, 2020.

According to him, one’s academic degree is a mere piece of paper.

He went on to say say that one’s level of education and certificate attainment should reflect in their behaviour.

Taking to the micro blogging platform, Naira Marley wrote, “Your degree is just a piece of paper, your education is seen in your behaviour”.

See tweet as shared by Naira Marley below;