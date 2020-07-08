You Shall Lose Everything You Ever Cherished In Life – Nollywood Actress, Kemi Afolabi Curses Bloggers

Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi has cursed out at some Nigerian bloggers she alleged were speaking ill of her to get traffic on their platforms, saying they’ll loose everything they ever adored in life.

The light-skinned actress who obviously looks like she was on the hospital bed in a picture she shared on her Instagram page, mentioned that she was in pain.

According to her, what some online media content creators do is make up fake stories about her and promote on their platforms to get people’s attention.

This may not be unconnected to one certain Instagram blogger who recently stylishly referred to one actress Kemi. Calling her names and describing how she enjoys jumping from one bed to another.

The blogger however did not state which of the many actresses bearing the name.

Read all she said below;

“I write from a place of pain… Enough is Enough! Faceless blogger ur end is near!!! For every LIE told about me to gain traffic on ur page to enable you get advert placement, you shall loose everything you ever cherished in life one after the other except IF ur stories of me are facts.

I ignore mostly because you’re not accessible for now and battling with you will be a waste of time and energy. And for every single person that mentioned my name under that blog whether wit real or fake account you shall experience SADNESS before this year come to an end. THE GIST GOTTA BE INTERESTING TO BE TRUE… And Pls don’t tell me to ignore because it’s not your name that is been destroyed.”