“You Mean Everything To Me” – D’Banj Tells Wife As They Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary

Veteran Nigerian singer, D’banj, and his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary.

The Koko Master took to his Instagram page to write sweet words to Lineo, telling her she means everything to him.

He shared a lovely photo of them and wrote;

“To my beautiful wife , Heartbeat, love of my life and Partner ❤️❤️❤️❤️……..Happy marriage Anniversary to us. You mean Everything to me🙏🙏🙏🙏”

The wedding between the music star and Lineo took place at the family home of D’banj in Maryland, Lagos on Saturday, June 2, 2016.

The wedding (registry and traditional) was so private that only nuclear family members of both D’banj and Didi were in attendance.

The couple had a quiet traditional wedding in Jos, Plateau State.

The couple had another child last year after losing their first son in 2018.