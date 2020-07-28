“You Frown A Lot” – Regina Daniels Complains To Her Hubby, Ned Nwoko (Video)

Delectable Nollywood actress and mother of one, Regina Daniels, recently gave out a candid advice to her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The pretty actress was spotted enjoying a ride with her husband and giving to Fireboy’s Vibration which played in the background.

During the ride, Regina was heard complaining to her husband that he frowns too much. “You frown a lot”, Regina told him.

Reacting to her assertion, billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko expressed his shock at her statement as he declared that his action isn’t intentional at all.

“Frowning? Really? It is not intentional”, he said.

