”You Don’t Have To Search For Him, He’ll Come Looking For You” – Tacha Shares Relationship Advice

Popular reality star and entrepreneur, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha, has shared a tip that might help some ladies in relationships.

In this age and time, many ladies seem to have different tactics on how to get a man while others have ways to know a good man and keep one.

According to Tacha, ladies should not be desperate to search for men because the right one will come looking for them.

She wrote;

“One day you’ll tell your story of how you overcame what you went through and it’ll be someone else’s survival guide

Oh and to all my girls out there… Never forget that you are the MISSING RIB.. you don’t have to search for him, he’ll come LOOKING for you.

True CONFIDENCE has no room for envy and jealousy. When you know you are GREAT you have no REASON to hate”