You Are Stupid If You Have Six Packs And Broke – Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian Male barbie, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky has taken a swipe at people who boast about their six packs but have no money.

According to the cross-dresser, he’d rather go for a billionaire with Pot belly than go for a broke boy with 6 packs.

He took to social media and wrote:

Fine face, 6ix packs, 6feet, beards gang etc and you are broke, you are stupid.

I will rather go for pot belly with some billionaires.