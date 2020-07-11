“You Are A Blessing To This Generation” – Funke Akindele’s Husband Gushes Over Her

Funke Akindele‘s husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, better known as JJC Skillz has taken to his social media page to gush over her and also pray for her.

He made his heartwarming praises and prayers for his wife known in a recent post he shared yesterday, July 10 on Instagram.

According to JJC Skillz, Funke Akindele is a blessing to her generation.

Funke Akindele’s husband gushes over her

Referring to her as an African woman with a life full of testimonies, JJC Skillz wrote;

“African super woman @funkejenifaakindele, You never TRY. It’s either you DO or DON’T. Your DRIVE is motivation for the Ambitious … Your FAITH is strength to the hopeless. Your life is a TESTIMONY… Work Hard/Pray Hard & All your dreams will come true … You’re a blessing to this generation my love. A Leader, Mother, Wife, Philanthropist, Actor, Writer, Director. God is your strength & will continue to abide with you.”

