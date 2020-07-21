Yemi Alade Kicks off Live Sessions With Vigor & Passion With “Poverty”

African pop diva, Yemi Alade revisits her critically acclaimed fourth studio album “Woman of Steel,” by servicing Funke Akindele aided “Poverty” with a revamped live rendition with her raved Ova Sabi band.

Hailed as the best performer among her peers, Alade puts her award-winning pipes to work delivering the fan favourite with renewed vigour and passion birthing a visual and sonic sure-fire offering.

This arrives after Yemi Alade teamed up with 2Baba, Teni, Stanley Enow, Amanda Black, and other African superstars for the empowering “Stand Together” song against Covid-19 and starred in the official trailer for Beyonce’s new visual album “Black Is King.”

