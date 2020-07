Ycee drops new singles, “Quarantine Tunes”

Highly gifted Nigerian rapper cum singer, Ycee has released two new singles which he tagged, “Quarantine Tunes.”

Unpacking “Quarantine Tunes,” it houses two singles, “MDIF (Money I Dey Find),” produced by Wxla and “Tell Nobody,” produced by Brym.

Check ’em out below and share your thoughts.