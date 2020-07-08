Wurld Releases Visual For ‘Wayo’

Wurld Wayo

Wurld releases the visual for ‘Wayo (Kpe Le Wu)’

Following the release of “Wayo” off his EP Afrosoul, Nigerian singer-songwriter WurlD releases the visuals for the buzzing song. The singer continues to keep fans on their toes, pleasantly, with consistent music releases. He constantly showcases his unique ability to fuse soulful sounds, African pop, distinct songwriting and vocal prowess.

With “Wayo”, WurlD shows off his exciting vocal finesse and innate musicality that has brought him early critical acclaim on the global scene.

The petrol blue-haired maverick continues to define himself as one of the trendsetting artists rising out of Africa right now.

Watch the video below.

WurlD Afrosoul
