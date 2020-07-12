Wow! Nigerian UFC Star, Kamaru Usman Beats Jorge Masvidal To Retain His Welterweight Title (Photos)

Nigerian UFC champion, Kamaru Usman has retained his Welterweight title after defeating his American opponent, Jorge Masvidal at the UFC 251 which took place last night on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Nigerian Nightmare, 33, dominated the fight as he defeated Masvidal, 35, via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46), equalling former champion Georges St. Pierre’s record of 12 straight wins at welterweight.

Masvidal got off to a quick start in the opening round, throwing a series of fast strikes and taking down Usman. But Usman took over the clash from the second round on, delivering foot stomps, body shots, and shoulder strikes as he dominated the fight till the last round.

The fight between Usman and Masvidal was arranged only in the past eight days after Usman’s original opponent, Gilbert Burns, tested positive for the coronavirus and pulled out from the fight.

After the fight, the undefeated champion Usman said: ‘Gamebred is the biggest, baddest dude out there right now, so i had to switch gears preparing for him on six days notice. All these guys are preparing for one guy and that’s me, at the top of the mountain.

‘I trained for Gilbert, i had a different game plan. Gamebred is tough, he landed some elbows from the bottom and he didn’t quit.

“I knew Jorge is tough, I’ve always said it minus all the trash talking and all the things going on, Jorge is a tough guy and I give him credit for that.

‘I’m just levels better. I have more tools in the toolbox and when I need to I can pull them out and use them.’

