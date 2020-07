A break from the norm. An uplifting afrobeat sound with a conscious message to Africa and the world from the fast-rising star, Woofer Wonder.

Woofer Wonder has consistently proven to us he’s a born talent, full of vibes and melody since he released his 5-tracker EP ‘Woofer Virus’ in 2019 with 5 different Afrobeats sounds.

‘Jagba Jagba’ is produced by prolific hit-maker, T-izze TBM.