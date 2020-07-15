“Women Supporting Women Is Not A Myth” – Mercy Eke Says As She Serves Friendship Goals With Diane Russet

Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has taken to social media to serve friendship goals with BBNaija’s Diane Russet.

Sharing a photograph of both of them rocking a customized shirt with the inscription “I just want to relas and be taken kiaruf”, Mercy Eke rhetorically asked if anyone has ever heard of ‘girl power’.

Going by the popular belief that women pull their fellow women down, Mercy then said that “women supporting women is not a myth”. She then tagged Diane Russet.

In her words she tweeted, “Have you ever heard of girl power? Women supporting women is not a myth”

Refer to her Twitter post below;