WizkidAt30: Talented Boy Makes Portrait Of Wizkid Using ‘Ankara’ Material And Gum (Photos)

A talented Nigerian boy has taken to Twitter to show off a portrait of Nigerian superstar singer, Wizkid, which he made in honour of his 31st birthday.

The Twitter user identified as Colorboy__ on the platform used gum to join different pieces of Ankara material together, and the outcome was indeed remarkable.

Sharing the photos, he tweeted;

“Wizkid Fc. In celebration of world @wizkidayo day, I made this art of Wizkid using nothing but used Ankara clothes and gum. Please kindly rt and help me tag @wizkidayo till he sees my talent. Happy birthday Starboy

#WizkidAt30″.

See more photos below;