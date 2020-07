Wizkid releases new single, “Smile” featuring H.E.R

Nigerian international superstar, Wizkid has released a brand new single titled, “Smile” featuring American songstress, H.E.R.

After a brief break from the music scene, Wizkid returns with a new joint which serves as a follow-up to his previous project, the “Soundman Vol. 1” EP.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.