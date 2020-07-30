With “Abule,” Patoranking Formally Kickstarts Countdown To “Three” Album

Afro Dancehall star Patoranking recently announced his forthcoming album, “Three“, and has now kickstarted the official countdown with new single “Abule“.

Abule is a sweet, melodic tune that reminds you of the all-time classic “La Bamba.” The repeat value is very, very high; precisely what is needed to score a hit.

Look out for the producer, Telz. He’s one to watch.