Will Smith Gave Me Permission To Sleep With His Wife – American Musician, August Alsina Reveals

A popular American musician, August Alsina has shocked many people after revealing in a recent interview saying that he got permission from Will Smith before going to bed with his wife.

Alsina said the relationship went on for years.

“People can have whatever ideas that they like. But what I’m not OK with is my character being in question. Contrary to what some people may believe, I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous. I also don’t think that it’s ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date, right?” he told Angela Yee.

“But in this instance, there are so many people who are side-eyeing me … I’ve lost money, friendships, relationships behind it. And I think it’s because people don’t necessarily know the truth. But I’ve never done anything wrong. I love those people (the Smiths) — They are beautiful people,” the singer continued.

Alsina first spilled the tea in his song “Nunya” where he mentioned an actress he is pining for, before showing texts from a woman named “Koren” — Jada’s birth name.

But most shocking of all, Alsina claims her husband gave him the green light to pursue and bed Jada.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation — He gave me his blessing,” he said. “And I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now, and be OK knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody. Some people never get that in this lifetime.”

He went on: “This conversation is difficult because [it’s] hard for people to understand. But once it starts to affect me and my livelihood, I have to speak up about my truth. Walking away from it butchered me — It almost killed me. Not almost. It did — it pushed me into being another person. It broke me down. It probably will be the hardest thing I ever had to experience in this lifetime. It’s difficult because I never want to be the person to cause confusion or step on toes, but I want to honor myself and I want to honor my authenticity. And if honoring my authenticity means you hate me, stone me, shoot me, crucify me, whatever, bury me an honest man.”