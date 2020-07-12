Why I’m Yet To Get Married — Singer Waje

Popular Nigerian singer, and mother of one, Waje has revealed to the public why she is yet to get a ring on her finger. The singer made this revelation when a fan asked why she still remains unmarried.

Replying the inquisitive fan, the 39-year-old songstress wrote; “Before I reach the tree wey dem Dey pluck husband one guy just cut am down. So na famine we dey so”

See their exchange below;

Before I reach the tree wey dem Dey pluck husband one guy just cut am down. So na famine we dey so https://t.co/mqfIjwGIyX — WAJE (@OfficialWaje) July 11, 2020

Waje launched her music career in 2007. She was still a student at the time and paid her dues by doing lots of free shows and gigs. In 2008, she featured in the P-Square hit track titled “Do Me”.

This track was widely known across Africa and some parts of Europe. She participated in Advanced Warning (a reality TV show which featured artists that are on the verge of a breakthrough).