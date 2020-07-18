Why I Move Around Lagos With Armed Security – Rapper Yung6ix

Onome Onokohwomo, better known by his stage name Yung6ix has revealed on his Twitter page why he go around with armed security.

According to the singer, he goes around with armed security not because he wants to protect himself from fans but rather for his fear of policemen.

He wrote;

“I saw someone slam me on Instagram when I made a comment about moving around Lagos with armed security, it wasn’t to protect myself from fans no, it was to protect myself from the Police who are supposed to be protecting me. Apparently having a luxury car in your 20’s is a crime.”

See his post below;

