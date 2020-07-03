WHO Reacts To TB Joshua’s Claim Of Healing Coronavirus Patient

The claim by Prophet TB Joshua of healing a Cameroonian medical doctor identified as Kameni Pierre of coronavirus which was aired on the church’s channel, Emmanuel TV has gotten the attention of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Kameni Pierre, a gynecologist, and obstetrician disclosed that he got infected with Coronavirus and received his healing after he called in for prayers during an interactive programme on Emmanuel TV from the isolation center he was placed in.

According to Pierre, he displayed his result and ‘vomited out’ the disease while receiving prayers from the Nigerian Pastor.

Speaking on the matter after he was questioned about the spiritual healing by Cameroonian journalist, Simon Ateba during an interactive media session, the WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus said faith and science should “go together”.

Ghebreyesus said;

“We know many religious leaders who would really advise their followers to follow their faith and at the same time use science. The two do not contradict; they go together… We will call on all religious leaders to be in this fight and save lives.”

WHO Executive Director of Health Emergencies, Dr Michael Ryan on his own part expressed the readiness of the international health agency to collaborate with bodies like The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) to advance the fight against Coronavirus.

He said;

“Certainly, spiritual leadership is very important in a time like this.”