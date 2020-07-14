“What We Say Can Make Or Break Us” – Tonto Dikeh Writes On Power Of The Tongue

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to advise her followers to always speak positive of themselves as she writes on the power of the tongue.

Tonto made this known in a recent post she shared on her verified Instagram page today July 14.

According to her, what one says with their mouth can either make or break them.

Read her writeup below;

“We often Do not understand the power of our Words and tongue… What we say can make or break you.

It is Extremely dangerous to speak negative words on yourself.

Your Spirit do not know when you are joking, It’s heard your words, picks it and brings it to live..

Use your Mouth to speak Postivity into your Life, Your business, Your children , Your spouse, Your Health, Your everything…

Speak Positive even when all you see is negativity, Keep speaking, Don’t stop Emerging yourself in Postivity..

THE POWER OF LIFE AND DEATH LIES IN YOUR TONGUE”