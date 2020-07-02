‘What Is Happening To Christians And Churches Qualifies Fully As Persecution’ – Chris Oyakhilome (Video)

Reverend Chris Oyakhilome, senior pastor of Christ Embassy, has once again kicked against the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government for religious gatherings.

Speaking during a live sermon on Wednesday, July 1, the clergyman said what is happening to churches with regards to the guidelines qualifies fully as persecution.

In his words: ”What is happening to Christians and Churches qualifies fully as persecution because in many countries, many states and many cities, people are allowed to go to the shops, market places, crowded places for hours without wearing a mask.

“Nobody cares about social distancing…and yet we have those who have the audacity and the foolishness to go into churches and say they are monitoring churches because the virus only attacks people who go to church”

He said the regulation is just for a certain time as the Church would not tolerate it for too long.

Watch a video of him speaking below: