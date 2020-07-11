Watch Video From Regina Daniels And Ned Nwoko’s Baby’s Naming Ceremony

Delectable Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko have christened their son, Munir Neji Ned Nwoko.

The Naming Ceremony which held today was graced by many Nollywood stars adorned in their different white attires, abiding with the dress code.

The young actress, Regina Daniels, recently became the talk of the town after she welcomed her first child, a baby boy.

Fans and celebrities had taken to social media to celebrate with her after the good news made the rounds.

The couple christened their child today, and they have named him, Munir Neji Ned Nwoko.

Watch the video from the naming ceremony below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCfkZqEjaej/