WASSCE: FG Gives Update, Reveals Only Schools Permitted To Reopen

The federal ministry of education has made clarifications saying that the schools permitted to reopen are those that have been designated as centres for the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Schools that are not WASSCE centres will not be allowed to reopen.

Emeka Nwajiuba, the minister of state for education made the disclosure on Monday, July 27, when speaking about the scheduled resumption of schools in August, Vanguard reported.

During a briefing at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 meeting, the minister pointed out that all primary schools and all other classes were excluded from the scheduled resumption of schools on August 4.

He said state governments across the country have agreed to allow all schools reopen to prepare the students for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which will begin on August 17.

Recall that the federal ministry of education ordered the closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country as part of measures to contain the spread of the disease.