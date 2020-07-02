WAEC Timetable Is Not Determined By Nigeria – PTF Cordinator, Sani Aliyu

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu has disclosed that the the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) timetable is not determined by Nigeria.

Aliyu in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday July 1, noted that the Federal Government will not want a serious spill-over in the nation’s academic calendar that will affect graduating students.

He also averred that there is need to find a way to safely get these students to do their exams and exit, to avoid such spill-overs.

Aliyu Said;

“We have a large number of students that are in their exit year. They need to move on. We have exams that are not specific only to Nigeria but in West Africa, WAEC for instance.

“We need to find a way to safely get these students to do their exams and exit, otherwise we will have a serious spill-over when it comes to education.

“COVID will go away eventually. It may take a year or longer, but what we don’t want is to have such a significant impact on our educational programme where children are unable to move at home where there is no mobility.”