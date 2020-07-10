WAEC Breaks Silence After FG Cancelled 2020 WASSCE Exam

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has reacted to the federal government’s decision not to reopen schools and stop Nigerian students from participating in the 2020 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The regional examination body said it is within the legitimate power of governments of the five-member countries to make such decisions.

In an interview with Premium Times on Thursday, the WAEC’s Head of Nigeria’s Office (HNO), Patrick Areghan, said the examination body was still reviewing the situation and that it would make its position known soon.

Mr Areghan, who came into office in March 2020, was supposed to oversee the May/June 2020 examination, the first national examination under his watch until the coronavirus pandemic struck, forcing the indefinite postponement of the examination.

The HNO said he could not speak on whether the examinations would continue in the other four countries or not until the “coast is clear.”

He said; “We cannot make any categorical statement for now. We are operating in five-member countries and we cooperate with the government. We recognise the fact that the government has the right and power to take positions, and we cannot confront the government. We work hand in hand with the government.”

He, however, pledged to update the public as soon as final decisions are taken.