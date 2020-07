Marlian Music multitalented singer and songwriter Zinoleesky has returned with another hit single Mapariwo produced by Trips. Inspired by his flair for good music, Mapariwo tells us a Love story about an affair that is meant to be made secret.

With his previous hit Single Caro featuring his label boss Naira Marley the young star is still making waves, Zinoleesky is giving us yet another banging single in 2020.

