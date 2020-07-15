VIDEO: Tiwa Savage – Dangerous Love

Tiwa Savage unveils the visuals to her newly released love classical single dubbed “Dangerous Love”.

While we anticipate the release of her forthcoming and highly anticipated album, “Celia.” Tiwa decided to stir up with the eye-catchy visuals for the single. The video was directed by Ibra and Tiwa Savage.

Lyrics:

Jare

Jare

Jare

Jare

Jare

Jare

I’ve been in my room but I know outside thereʼs sunshine o

Oh baby youʼre my sunshine o

So why I still dey catch cold? (Catch cold)

E do me like I never fall in love make me feel like the first time yeah

A dangerous love affair

Iʼm gambling on my heart, my heart

I fit to love you tire

Are you really the one?

No go come tire for me o

Make e no go turn yawa for me ehh

I fit to love you tire

Are you really the one?

No go come tire for me o

Make e no go turn yawa for me ehh

Jare

Jare

Jare

Jare

Jare

Jare

You be giving me a different vibe

Every time I see you my body dey soro

Even in a different time ohhhhh (Ohh Iʼm deep)

Iʼm deep, Iʼm deep in love with you

Iʼm deep in love with you ohhh Iʼm deep in love with you (Yeah)

I’m deep, I’m deep in love with you

I’m deep in love with you ooh I’m deep in love with you

I fit to love you tire

Are you really the one?

No go come tire for me o

Make e no go turn yawa for me ehh

I fit to love you tire

Are you really the one?

No go come tire for me o

Make e no go turn yawa for me ehh

Boy you know I fit to love you tire

I fit to love you tire

Are you really the one?

No go come tire for me o

Make e no go turn yawa for me ehh

Jare

Jare

Jare

Jare

Jare

Jare