VIDEO: Sarai Korpacz – Hiding Place

Today, July 4th, Sarai Korpacz – the contemporary Christian singer-songwriter – releases her long-awaited single, Hiding Place. Based on Psalm 119:114 (“You are my hiding place and my shield; I hope in your word), the new single features a unique change of sound that is sure to introduce audiences to Sarai’s growth as an artist and is a follow-up to her hit album It’s Time to Praise the Lord.

Sarai started started writing music as a teenager, and has been known for her positive, upbeat energy. Her music is a platform that spreads a simple message: worship God in spirit and truth, He is always there, no matter how rough the road is. Since she released her first album exactly one year ago, Sarai has developed both as a person and an artist, resulting in Hiding Place.

“I have always had an affinity towards international pursuits, reflecting that, the musicians that took part in this single are from different parts of the world,” Sarai says. “At the core of all that I do, my desire is to lead people to the Kingdom of God through worship and the word of God. I am here to serve in leading others to discover the spirit and truth of God’s saving grace. It is my prayer that the song will resonate with listeners and they will come to understand the safety in abiding in the presence of God. Hiding Place is not a place of hiding but a place of prayer, love, power, and grace.”

Hiding Place will be available on all major streaming platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Tidal, Pandora, and more. Learn more about Sarai Korpacz here.

DOWNLOAD: Sarai Korpacz - Hiding Place (7.7 MiB, 9 hits)