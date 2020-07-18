VIDEO: Oluseyi flight – Farawe

With his hit making potential, personality and Carriage, Oluseyi flight can be classified as the Drake of the Nigerian music industry! His New single Farawe is produced by L.A.W.D & given an A-Class video shot in the transcontinental city between Europe & Asia by Barbusah & Melis

Farawe forced the roof open with a lot of feedback from several countries around the world, even as far as Indonesia, Cosmoros & India; comments from the audience says Farawe is a groovy Afrobeat classic that has a different feel good feeling on the soul.

Feedback has it that it grows on you from the first play and all you can find yourself doing is singing Farawe uncontrollably with it’s deep message that cuts through romance and strong message about imitation, everyone who deals with money in a way or the other would instantly connect and relate with this vibe, It can be played repeatedly in the club, groups & solo chills for everyday motivation and uplifting vibes.

Oluseyi flight having completed his Degree with a B.Tech in Architecture from Federal University of Technology Akure was stern on pursuing a career in Music despite the fact that he came from a disciplined & education-oriented family who had no choice than give him their blessings when his determination was profound & he still runs his Architecture business even as he gains huge ground in the music scene.

He expanded his business to UAE & Europe and began having meetings with industry professionals on creating a better Nigeria through his gift! Lastly, Oluseyi flight is a true philanthropist, his friends noted that he could share his last dime even from the days of dot. Support and connect with @Oluseyiflight_pog on all social media platforms

BUY HERE