VIDEO: Nifty Boi – Balancio

Today, Nifty Boi releases his new music video Balancio, an exciting mix of Afro beats produced by Black Jerzee.

Listen to Balancio HERE

The official song which received a visual premiere on YouTube, is a definite banger for the new artist here in Lagos.

With more than 10 songs yet to be released, and an exclusive joint project with Naiboi – one of Kenya’s leading Gengetone artists, Nifty Boi has clearly made his mark in West and East Africa; showing that he is here to stay.

About Nifty Boi

Born Enoch Solomon on April 22nd, 1996 in the suburbs of Kaduna, Nigeria, Nifty Boi grew up with a musical touch acclaiming himself to be a singer, songwriter, rapper and producer, which landed him a record deal with EverRise records.

“I am here because I love what I do. My desire to be originally me is my claim to stardom.” – NIFTY BOI

In the next couple of years, Nifty Boi hopes to be among the many African artists who cement Africa’s musical scene in the globe.

This video was shot in Kenyan, directed by Lenx.

Follow Nifty Boi: INSTAGRAM- @niftyboi_ TWITTER – @niftyboi_