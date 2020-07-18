VIDEO: MceeDon – The Best

MceeDon Releases Jolly Video For ‘The Best’.

At a time when COVID-19 has dragged the world economy downward and rendered many employees jobless, Nigerian musician MceeDon delivered the official music video for his motivating song, ‘The Best’.

McDonald Onwusuruaka, popularly called by his stage name, MceeDon, reassured viewers of his new flick that they are going to emerge victorious in whatever challenges they are facing. “Tough periods don’t last, but tough people do”, the singer said.

MceeDon teams up with music video director Pardon C of TCO Videos for the shoot of ‘The Best’, which got a positive treatment with different jolly scenes to depict the “do not worry, just believe” theme of the song.

MceeDon advises viewers of ‘The Best’ to trust God and believe in themselves, taking them through different locations that show serenity, nature and party life of someone who is not perturbed by life trials because he knows he’ll conquer.

“This is an excellent time to reassure my people that life will get back to normalcy irrespective of what they are facing right now. Despite the different challenges COVID-19 pandemic has thrown at us all, what we should always remember is that God created us to be ‘The Best’, so we should always know challenges are for great people, hence, we’ll conquer and fly higher than we’ve ever been”, MceeDon told the press while discussing his new video.

“The theme of my new video is direct and simple, because that is what the world needs right now. The visuals of ‘The Best’ is intentional and a projection of happiness regardless of the challenges we all face in life”, he says of the concept behind the flick.

Recently, MceeDon’s ‘The Best’ music was in the news for its success in Eastern Nigeria, they applauded the musician for his enthusiastic and optimistic lyrical content. The hunky man said he was thrilled when he saw the news about his music’s wide acceptance.

“I’m happy with how Nigerians are paying more attention to constructive songs order than the regular party music that usually get more spotlight. When I read the news about my music, I was very elated. It shows people are now relating better with my music in all regions of Nigeria. It is something to be proud of”, MceeDon said.

MceeDon stands out amongst his peers in the Nigerian Music Industry using his matchless style of singing, his alluring visual concepts, and one of a kind lyricism to ascend the emotions of his music listeners across the globe by infuse real life happenings into his songs.