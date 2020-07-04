VIDEO: Mayorkun – Betty Butter ft. Davido

Mayorkun unveils the visuals for the single “Betty Butter” which features Davido.
“Betty Butter was such a fun track for me to write – I actually took inspiration from a
conversation myself and Davido were having about social media, women, etc the video just emulates the song perfectly. Super excited to see the reaction from the fans on this
one!” – Mayorkun
“
Collaborating with Mayorkun again has been well overdue; our first track together Bobo was such a hit! So it only made sense for us to jump on yet another track together and really bring the heat this year as Mayorkun becomes a real star!” – Davido