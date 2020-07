Afrobeat sensation Lawrence Ohanehi popularly known as MASARO repping Kartel Movement comes through with a mind-blowing single he tagged DO YOU WELL.

The song comes with a simple video directed by PRASEH MUSIK PLUG. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram – @masarokartelz.

DOWNLOAD: Masaro - Do You Well (3.1 MiB, 17 hits)

Watch and Enjoy!!