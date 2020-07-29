VIDEO: Kex Obax – Abena

Nigerian based Afro-pop artist, Kex Obax, Whose real name is Kessington Obazee releases a mid-tempo afro flavour tune titled Abena. The song is his third release, and will soon release his EP. With Kulboy the music killer and his classic visual making waves, Abena further proves that Kex Obax is here to stay. “Abena” Music Video is directed by Q-Xtra.

Ghostavo 360

