Jidenna and Bullish releases music video for “Black Magic Hour”

Nigerian-American singer and songwriter, Jidenna has released the official music video for his latest single, “Black Magic Hour” which features Bullish.

On “Black Magic Hour,” Jidenna talks about voodoo and his black cultural background, it is the first record from his forthcoming album, “African on All Sides” set to drop later this year.

Check out the video below and share your thoughts.