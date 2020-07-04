VIDEO: Jaywon – Irin Ajo Ife ft. Dmc Ladida

Jaywon delivers the official music video for ‘Irin Ajo Ife’ featuring Dmc Ladida.

Next World Music leader, Jaywon entered into the season of love to kick starts the new year with the release of this new impressive single titled “Irin Ajo Ife“. He features underground singer, DMC Ladida to spice up the new love song with more vibe. The Blaq Jerzee‘s produced song is the perfect jam you need to celebrate this year’s love season with your lover.

“Irin Ajo Ife” is a Yoruba phrase that means (Journey Of Lo