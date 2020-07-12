VIDEO: Dtforeign – Focus

DTForeign are a talented and incredibly versatile music group and they debut their first music video with the visuals for their single “Focus”.

The group which consists of Nigerian siblings Tobi (Awae) and Kore (YS) Ayoade, and Ghanaian act Nana Kwame Afriyie (NK) have made giant strides since their debut in 2019. Their roster has impressive singles like “Focus”, “Mr Miyagi” and their latest song “Spiritual”.

The song Focus is a chill mid-tempo jam with a smooth vibe about a mystery girl making them lose “Focus” and was produced by JBeatzz. The flashy and crisp video was shot by Unruly Visuals in the USA.

Not many independent artistes are fortunate enough to break boundaries and rise above the challenges in the music industry but DTForeign are coming in prepared and aim to catch the attention of listeners in the countries and cities they grew up in. These countries include Nigeria, Ghana, UK and USA which now have a huge afrobeats, afrofusion and afropop following. The group is able to effortlessly combine vibes, melodies and bars which makes them unique and their sound is global. We are tipping them to do wonders and only time will tell.

Listen to Focus and watch its visuals below. . .

Stream/Download/Buy “Dtforeign – Focus”