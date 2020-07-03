VIDEO: Dotman – Feelings

Labo Entertainment act DOTMAN gives a follow up to his Hit song Enu Gbe.

Feelings, mid tempo tune was produced by his official producer Meezy who produced his hit single Enu Gbe

The Talented singer takes us through memory lane in Feelings and gives us an insight into what growing up looked like, how he chased his dreams regardless of how so many people doubted his abilities, “A true story from grass to grace”, he says, with his Extended Play (E.P)and debut album in the works nearing completion, the Enu gbe crooner is currently in his feelings thanking God for bringing him this far.

“No Matter The Phase Your Life Is In Right Now, Never Forget To Show Gratitude”. – DOTMAN

DOWNLOAD: Dotman - Feelings (8.1 MiB, 20 hits)