VIDEO: Dabenja – Blessing

Dabenja’s inspirational single titled “Blessing” which was released earlier in the year now has a classy visual to compliment the amazing audio.
Since release the single has enjoyed massive and tremendous buzz which has seen the record on constant rotation across radio nationwide and in the Big Brother Naija House.
The feel good tune is produced by Slimo Beatz & video directed by award winning Patrick Elis, shot in Los Angeles, California.
Watch Dabenja ‘Blessing‘ below:
Quotable Lyrics
What have I done to deserve this
I feel blessed and I can’t lie
Blessings upon blessings
Glory Glory Hallelujah
Blessings follow me, things are getting better
Everything falling in order, things are getting better
