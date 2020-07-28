VIDEO: Dabenja – Blessing

Dabenja’s inspirational single titled “Blessing” which was released earlier in the year now has a classy visual to compliment the amazing audio.

Since release the single has enjoyed massive and tremendous buzz which has seen the record on constant rotation across radio nationwide and in the Big Brother Naija House.

The feel good tune is produced by Slimo Beatz & video directed by award winning Patrick Elis, shot in Los Angeles, California.

Watch Dabenja ‘Blessing‘ below:

Quotable Lyrics

What have I done to deserve this

I feel blessed and I can’t lie

Blessings upon blessings

Glory Glory Hallelujah

Blessings follow me, things are getting better

Everything falling in order, things are getting better

