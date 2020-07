C Blvck drops new single, “All The Best”

Marlian Music recording artiste, C Blvck has released a brand new single dubbed “All The Best,” complimented with a befitting visual, directed by WG Films.

“All The Best” serves as a follow-up to his previous single, “Baby Kingsway” featuring his label boss, Naira Marley. The record was produced by the regular suspect, Rexxie.

