VIDEO: Brillsta – Bullion Van

Brillsta – Bullion Van

With “Ayaya” still trending across all platforms, emerging music star and Trap Records Entertainment superstar – “Brillsta” (real name Uhuo Christian Benjamin) wastes no time in serving up a brand new catchy single, “Bullion Van”, accompanied with amazing visuals to match, his first for the year 2020.

On “Bullion Van”, the amazingly talented Brillsta came through with some artistic brilliance, getting bullish in his message as he talks about the importance of securing the big bag in a bid to live the good life. Bullion Van is that afrosonic pop single that serves as a ginger to success.

With audio produced by Young Smith and visuals shot and directed on location in Lagos Nigeria by emerging cinematographer – LUSAM, Brillsta took his game to another level with this brand new tune to serve up one of Nigeria’s potential summer anthems and further adds credence to his rating as one of Nigeria’s emerging finest talents.

“Billion Van” is one of a plethora of releases coming from the stables of TRAP Records Entertainment as we gear up for the last few months of the year. Experience the world of Brillsta with “Bullion Van”

DOWNLOAD: Brillsta - Bullion Van (10.3 MiB, 3 hits)