Blaq Jerzee releases new single and video, “Olo”

Highly gifted Nigerian music producer cum singer, Blaq Jerzee has released a brand new single dubbed “Olo,” complimented with a befitting visual.

The self-produced “Olo” comes after the release of his previous single, “Onome.” The video was shot and directed by the highly creative Mattmax.

Check ’em out below and share your thoughts.