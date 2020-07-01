VIDEO: Alonzo – Sweet Maria

Alonzo Teah Abasi is best known by his fans simply as ‘Alonzo’. He is a songwriter, recording artist, and performer.

Alonzo kick-started his musical career when he won the US embassy organized HIV/AIDs awareness song competition in Liberia in 2002.

With this Alonzo became infatuated with music and went on to record his first mixtape ‘INNOCENT’ in Nigeria, which was released in Liberia in 2006.

In 2008, he released his debut studio album titled ‘Africa unite”. His talent has earned him several achievements, including AWOL UK Best male artist (2014), Artist of the year Europe at Liberia Music Awards (2016). Since then, Alonzo has not stopped working.

His new single “Sweet Maria” is a hot afro-pop tune with a unique blend where he professes his love for Maria. The song which is also accompanied by a nice visual will definitely get you dancing to his unique voice and flows……

DOWNLOAD: Alonzo - Sweet Maria (7.7 MiB, 19 hits)

Ig: alonzo2nice

Twitter @AlonzoAbasi

Fb: Alonzo Abas