VIDEO: AKA – Cross my Heart

360HawtMusicNewsSingles/July 16, 2020/Ghostavo 360 /No Comment/5234 views VIDEO: AKA – Cross my Heartshare on:FacebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Linked InEmailSend to Email Address:Your NameYour Email AddressEmail check failed, please try againCancel South African Rapper, AKA serves the visuals for his previously heard single dubbed “Cross My Heart”. The single which was released around March sees Aka shining bright as he delivers a super-B visual for the song. Tags:AKACross my Heart previous articleStudents Threaten To Protest If FG Fails To Announce Date Of Resumption Within 2 Weeksnext articleMUSIC: T-Plux – Secret Love Ghostavo 360Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Related Postsshare Entertainment News/July 16, 2020 /No Comment South African Rapper, AKA Dances In Excitement As He Recovers From Covid-19 (Video)share Entertainment News/July 10, 2020 /No Comment Popular Rapper, AKA Tests Positive For CoronavirusVIDEO: Costa Titch – Nkalakatha (Remix) ft. AKA, Riky RickAKA congratulates Burna Boy on Grammy nominationsSouth African Rapper, AKA reveals price to perform in Nigeria#Xenophobia: MI Abaga Apologizes For Supporting SA Rapper, AKA Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.