Vice-President Osinbajo Denies Receiving N4billion From Suspended EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has reacted to allegation of receiving N4bn from suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

The Vice President’s media aide Laolu Akande who rubbished the claim, described it as lies “calculated to confuse and concocted to smear Prof. Osinbajo’s image.”

He added that Osinbajo hasn’t and will never be involved in any shady activity. The tweet read;

“Inundated by wide circulation of Fake News about VP’s purported involvement in some EFCC recovery billions, please rest assured they’re all LIES: calculated to confuse and concocted to smear Prof. Osinbajo’s image.

“The VP hasn’t and will never be involved in any such shady activities.”