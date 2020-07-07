Veteran Actor Kanayo Congratulates Self After Passing Law School Exams At 58

Nigerian actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has taken to his social media page to thank God after successfully passing his Law School exams to become a full-fledged barrister.

The veteran actor took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his fans. In his first post he wrote:

“Thank you for your prayers and support. Congratulating me without knowing what and why. It’s called FRIENDSHIP. It’s called TRUST. It’s called CONFIDENCE . We keep it low and conservative till after the Call”

Then after being called to bar, he then added: “Help me thank God oooooooooooooo. Just say CONGRATULATIONS”