VAR Is Favouring Man United – Lampard

Frank Lampard has admitted to concerns that Manchester United are getting a run of VAR decisions in their favour ahead of Chelsea’s FA Cup clash with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at Wembley.

United have had a number of high profile decisions go in their favour this season, the most recent coming on Thursday when Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside, before Victor Lindelof appeared to bring down Wilfried Zaha in the box but no penalty was given.

Palace chairman Steve Parrish complained on Twitter, saying

“Is VAR broken?”

After Man United’s 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge in February, Lampard complained about VAR ruling out a Kurt Zouma goal and missing a potential Harry Maguire red card incident.