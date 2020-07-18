VAR Is Favouring Man United – Lampard

Frank Lampard has admitted to concerns that Manchester United are getting a run of VAR decisions in their favour ahead of Chelsea’s FA Cup clash with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at Wembley.
United have had a number of high profile decisions go in their favour this season, the most recent coming on Thursday when Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside, before Victor Lindelof appeared to bring down Wilfried Zaha in the box but no penalty was given.
Palace chairman Steve Parrish complained on Twitter, saying
“Is VAR broken?”
After Man United’s 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge in February, Lampard complained about VAR ruling out a Kurt Zouma goal and missing a potential Harry Maguire red card incident.
“People said it would favour big teams maybe, because of the pressure or fan influence,” Lampard told reporters on Friday. “But those days are gone. VAR has come in to try and change that, not just favouring teams but just to get the right decision.
“But there is always a human element to VAR, still, and clearly they have to make a decision. The confusing thing about some of the recent ones, and the one on Thursday night, is that it’s a very, very clear and obvious decision that was wrong and didn’t get reviewed and changed.
“A few of those have happened and that is strange. I would like to think that with VAR you have to be level headed. Some might go against you or not, but we seem to be in a period where, in terms of Manchester United, they’ve got a few in their favour. It would be nice if VAR worked in our favour in this one.”