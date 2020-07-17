Using Your Tithe To Buy Alcohol Is Not A Sin – Reno Omokri Says

Nigerian author and lawyer, Reno Omokri has taken to Twitter to state that people who drink alcohol are not committing sin against God.

The popular writer also noted that it is scriptural for an individual to buy alcohol with his/her tithe.

Going further, the writer maintained that even in heaven, they drink wine, so it is unscriptural for anyone to preach against alchohol.

“Drinking alcohol is no sin. Drunkenness is sin. It is unscriptural to preach against alcohol. Even in heaven they drink wine (Matthew 26:29). Paul encouraged wine drinking (1 Tim 5:23). Scripture allows you use your tithe to buy alcohol (Deu 14:26)”, he wrote.